Cold Market Prospecting: If You Met the Next Rock star in Network Marketing, Would You Know What to Say?

By Adam Carey

Have you ever met someone super sharp while running your errands and you miss out on the opportunity because you didn’t know what to say?

Unfortunately, it happens many times, and this is perhaps the biggest reason why people don’t prospect successfully in the cold market.

Now, you may be thinking that fear is the biggest hindrance of cold market prospecting, but can I suggest that if you knew exactly what to say, and what to do, and you had no doubt that the works, all fear would be eliminated?

We think so, and my wife Michelle is a perfect example of that. When we first started our network marketing business, the thought of approaching strangers was absolutely terrifying to her. Over time, when she learned the process and what to say, cold market prospecting became second nature.

If knowing what to say helped eliminate her fear, I know that it can work for you too.

That is why we are excited to share with you exactly what to say in the most common scenarios you will find yourself in. After reading this article, you may be surprised at how simple prospecting in the cold market really is, and if you can follow a simple formula, you will be able to gather new prospects for your business the next time you run errands.

This is great news for you because you don’t have to be a master conversationalist. You just need to be able to break the ice, ask questions, pique interest and confidently ask for their phone number.

When you’re having small talk with people, many times they are already saying things that give you lead-ins to bring up your business. The easy part is getting to that point and piquing interest. The hard part is knowing when to stop talking and ask for the phone number.

Many of your interactions will be pretty quick, since people are busy. In that case your simple formula is: compliment + mention your expansion + ask if they are open + get their information.

Here’s an example: “You have a really great personality, I’m expanding a business in this area and I’m always looking for good people to partner with part-time, are you open to learn about what I’m working on”

Then proceed to get their information by confidently asking for their phone number.

Not all of your conversations will be this quick, as these quick interactions should be saved for situations where you will probably never see that personal again.

Later in this post I will give you a huge, life-changing tip on how to get the phone number. I could probably count one hand the number of people who didn’t give me their number over the last eight years, it’s that good!

Your confidence in the situation will give them more confidence, which the same holds true with the lack of confidence. The lack of confidence will make them second-guess giving up their information.

You may be thinking, well, if they aren’t interested, then I don’t want to seem pushy. A strong posture is not necessarily pushy, because a strong posture doesn’t come across needy, a strong posture is confidence, and that is attractive to people, even though you haven’t explained what your business is. It’s neediness that scares people away.

Many people that we meet in the cold market don’t even know what they will be learning about until they see the videos we use online. This is better, because the curiosity will move them into action. If they have a lot of information, they can make an uneducated decision based on you trying to explain it.

In other instances where you are seeing the same people, you may not want to go straight for the pitch. Before we get into what to say in those situations, let’s dissect the anatomy of the conversations you will have when you have more than a few minutes with the prospect.

We will go over:

1.) Breaking The Ice

2.) Building Rapport

3.) Getting the Phone Number

Breaking The Ice:

If you can break the ice, then the rest is easy. I don’t know about you, but sometimes we play mind games on ourselves before we break the ice.

Then afterward, a great conversation ensues and you were glad you had that conversation.

The best way we know to break the ice is with a compliment or to comment on something that you can create common ground with. For example, one of my hobbies is golf. So whenever I see people wearing golf attire, I break the ice by asking if they played today and how it went. If they have a logo from a particular course on their polo, I ask if that’s their favorite course and if they have played my favorite ones (which is Dark Horse and Apple Mountain, in case you want to send me a gift card, totally kidding).

Building Rapport:

Building rapport is about creating common ground. When you create common ground, people will begin to trust you. Plus it’s always enjoyable for them because they are talking about something they enjoy.

Many times, in the conversation of golf, people will tell me that they wish they could golf more but they lack the time because they are always working. That’s a great lead in for to introduce your business.

Getting the phone number:

Here’s an important tip: once you hear a lead in, do not go straight to pitching your business. End that portion of your conversation naturally, and before you part ways, say, “Real quick, you mentioned earlier that you wish you could golf more but lack the time, I have something that may help you. Let me get your number and I’ll call you later this week to give you some information.”

Do you want to know a huge, life-changing tip on how to get the phone number?

This technique and posture literally allows me to get a prospect’s phone number every time.

Here it is, and if you’re single, you can probably use it to get dates as well.

I’ll say, “Tell you what, I’ll get you some information is your phone number a (916) or (530) area code?” I give them two local area code options to choose from and I look down at my pad of paper or phone and just wait for them to give it to me (no eye contact during this point).

Even if I don’t have the area code correct by assuming it’s one or the other in a confident, yet, nonchalant way, They will give it to you almost every time.

Seriously! Try it!

You are to assume they will give it to you. Do not say things like, “Is it okay if I get your phone number?” Or “I know you don’t know me, but can I have your phone number?”

The weak posture will most likely get them to say just give me a card.

Or if you want to slow it down and build more rapport, you can connect on Facebook and continue the conversation through there. What we always do, is ask if they are on Facebook, hand them our phone with the app open and have them type in their name and press the add friend button.

If you go this route, it’s important to comment on their posts to deepen the relationship. Pay attention to their Facebook updates, because you will be able to see lead-ins for your business. When you do, private message them a simple message, it is important to not explain your opportunity or products and give out your link!

You can send them something like this: “Hey I saw that you posted something about never having enough time, I think I may have something that could help you. Message me your phone number, it will be better for you if I don’t explain it over messenger.”

Or if you don’t see any lead ins, you can always message this: “Hey I’m expanding my business in your area, can I share with you what I am working on in case you know of someone you connect me with?”

This is obviously an indirect approach, which works the best if you don’t have an obvious lead in.

It is a fact that life would be easier if strangers stopped you and begged you to sponsor them while you’re out running errands. That will only happen while we day dream; therefore these skills that you can implement right away will give you the power to create leads while you are out doing your everyday routine.

If you can adopt these skills of creating a constant flow of leads, you will be unstoppable, because most people who never reach full-time income are probably only relying on their warm market for success, and therefore start to run out of people to talk to on a regular basis.

Let me share some advice with you, don’t be weird about this, say less to more people and just be yourself! Be bold, be genuine, but most of all, be yourself! You can do this! Good luck out there!

If you feel fear creeping in when you think about breaking the ice with a stranger to bring up your business, we have a tip for you. As we mentioned in the Preparation blog post, go out today and compliment three people with NO agenda, don’t even bring up your business.

Say hello; compliment them about something (smile, shoes, cute kids, their car etc. Just make sure you are genuine) and tell them to have an amazing day.

After that just walk away, yes it’s that simple.

This will build confidence that you can break the ice without being weird.

People love to be complimented and encouraged, most likely you will be the only one that does that to them the whole day or even the whole week.

And guess what? You will also be the highlight of their day! Sometimes it’s not all about building your business; sometimes it’s just about encouraging others.

Cheers To Your Freedom,

Adam

On behalf of Adam and Michelle Carey

