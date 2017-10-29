Chris Lamont Achieves Triple Diamond Rank At Valentus

By Ted Nuyten

Chris Lamont is a professional at all he does, which adds to his success. Chris believes a professional mindset yields professional success.

The former professional tennis player and pilot decided to bring that attitude into network marketing.

“Just put ‘professional’ in front of whatever you are,”

Chris says.

“That’s why I make what I make.”

Chris now has his car, an ocean view home at Cardiffby-the-Sea and the lifestyle he wants — all while getting to help people. “It’s the best relationship between time freedom and money and helping others, and at the same time you’re working less and making more.”

Chris isn’t afraid of hard work though. At the beginning, he says, you have to work hard in order to get where you want. Initially Chris wasn’t interested in the company, although that quickly changed. He thought he would just be getting a free box of products to try, and didn’t realize he’d make a career out of it. The person who referred him followed up, and then Chris talked with CEO Dave Jordan.

After 30 years in the network marketing industry, Chris says he picks up on things most people don’t realize. “I got a gut feeling when talking with Dave,” Chris says.

“What this guy is a part of, I want to be a part of it.” Now, he has found his home in Valentus.

“I won’t ever have to do this ever again. I’m locked and loaded for the long term.”

Chris joined Valentus in February 2015 and has quickly implemented his professional mentality and work ethic to find success. A lot of people have false expectations of how network marketing works and how to be successful, he says. “I know what it takes: consistency and leading by example. You have to expose the business and products to people every day.”

Part of that consistency for Chris, who calls himself a “phone monster,” is making a lot of phone calls. “I shake hands through the phone all day long,” he says. “I just talk to them and I just find out about people.” Chris believes — and has the numbers to prove it — people will develop a natural curiosity about the product and business and be more likely to join after he shows a genuine interest.

And he believes in the product, too. Chris works out six days a week and has a completely plant-based diet. He’s obviously healthy, and he loves using the Valentus products.

He’s not a big coffee drinker, so just a little of the Prevail Energy sometime in the morning will keep the busy entrepreneur going all day — whether it’s on the phone, in the gym or strolling through the beach town he gets to call home.

