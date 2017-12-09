By Heidi Cohen

Chief Marketing Officers At Work contains 29 exclusive, in-depth interviews with chief marketing officers like Jeff Jones of Target and Seth Farbman of Spotify.

It’s intended to help C-level executives to understand how marketing drives growth at both startup and enterprise levels, and how marketing has moved from art to science.

The post Chief Marketing Officers at Work – Book Interview appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/0SK-oDJ6xe4/