Chad and Nattida Chong – WOR(l)D Global Network Achieve $450,000 Per Month

Chad and Nattida Chong, have achieved the $450,00 per month mark with their WOR(l)D Global network distributorship.

“Results are not typical, individual results will vary big time “

They are second generation network marketing distributors and live in the USA.

They express their utmost gratitude to their sponsors, first and only Grand President Millionaires, Nat & Chanida Puranaputra, who are also the Global Master Distributors, #14 on the Top Worldwide MLM Earners, and top income earners at Wor(l)d Global Network.

This also would not be possible without the vision and genius of CEO Fabio Galdi and his executive team.

Chad & Nattida exclaim,

“What excites us the most isn’t our accomplishment. What excites us is that we are just your average couple. We aren’t the reason behind all of this achievement. It’s because we’re not part of just another company. We’re part of an industry game changer.

We’re part of a movement. That is why we know that anyone we bring on board can experience this same success. Now that is exciting.”

In the past few months Chad & Nattida Chong were able to build an organization of over 30,000 people, producing 1 President Millionaire, 1 Grand President, 1 Double President, 4 Presidents, 2 Grand Diamonds, 3 Double Diamonds, and 12 Diamonds in the USA alone. This doesn’t include the hundreds of Diamonds and above outside of the USA.

Chad & Nattida express,

“Finally we are truly able to change people’s lives. No hype. But real results happening right before our eyes.”

About WOR(l)D GN

WOR(l)D also referred to as World GN is a global multi million dollar company that offers services in the telecommunications, renewable energy, technology and mobile Telecommunication. With 15 offices Worldwide, along with their numerous awards won recently, WOR(l)D is recognized as one of the most prestigious opportunities in the industry.

Its current headquarters is in the United States with its major offices in the United States, Singapore, India, China, Russia, Ireland, Dubai, Tunisia, Brazil, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam, Columbia, Paraguay, and Hong Kong. For more information please visit www.worldgn.com

