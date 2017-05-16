CEO Dan Anderson Nominated For Prestigious Leadership Award

By Ted Nuyten

Learning Enterprises Organisations‘ (LEO) CEO Dan Anderson has been nominated for a prestigious leadership award for his inspirational approach to steering the organisation.

Dan has been shortlisted by the Direct Selling Association for the coveted award and is among those recognised at the DSA conference at this week’s gala ceremony in England.

Mr Anderson said he was delighted to have been chosen from such a talented and capable field.

“I passionately believe in the potential inside people. Anything that someone else has done, you can do also. This has been my motto throughout my life, I try to lead by example, I work with real passion, drive and determination and believe with hard work we can all reach our real potential. You can be the change that your life needs.

“I’m delighted to have been nominated for this award, what a privilege to be recognised for doing what I love, growing this business is an honour, that I love getting out of bed for each and every morning” he added.

The Leadership category is among four awards set to be presented during the event, with a Partnership, Support, and Company with Heart honours also set to be awarded to an exclusive list of high achieving organisations and individuals on Thursday night.

At the event delegates will be encouraged to hear how to gain momentum within their direct selling organisations and also take time to celebrate and recognise the successes of the last year.

It will be a day full of inspiration, knowledge, recognition and motivation. Dan will be there to gain knowledge from successful industry leaders, hear inspirational speakers and join in on recognising the achievements of the DSA award winners.

Our CEO and Founder is looking forward to meeting old friends and making new ones, forging new partnerships with our supplier partners and, of course, experience a wonderful evening of dining and entertainment. Roll on Thursday and good luck Dan!

About LEO

Learning Enterprises Organisation Ltd (LEO) is an entrepreneurship training company which uses personal recommendation to introduce Members to its products and services. Established in 2012, LEO is a global organisation with eight offices spanning five continents, and has over 200,000 Members in more than 120 countries.

LEO has a unique programme which helps people to LEARN, with the training products it provides, EARN at the same time, by marketing these products, and also has a selection of ownership award programmes that help Members achieve their dream to OWN a successful business.

LEO’s core products are designed to help people start their own business – eLearning, eTutoring, Live Seminars and Technology, including the LEO News app, which provides up-to-the minute information straight to your phone, and the innovative Smart 3.0 app, set to be introduced very shortly. This groundbreaking business tool will help manage the recruitment process, provide business-building guidance and deliver rewards when milestones are achieved. However, the LEO Ecosystem does not stop there, as it also includes a digital currency, LEOcoin, and crowdfunding platform, LEOcrowd.

