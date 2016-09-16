Buyezee Is Growing Fast In Asia

By Ted Nuyten

Buyezee is a global provider of fully serviced eCommerce shops that can empower individuals and companies alike to immediately brand, promote and profit from the Multi Trillion Dollar marketplace with little or no previous knowledge or experience.

According to a recent press release:

CTO Antony Spear and Frederick Arnhoelter revisited the Asian team in a sold-out Internet Bootcamp and Buyezee pre-launch event for 1,000 people in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The country is proving to be a fantastic launchpad for other areas of Asia; with leader participating from Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The team in Vietnam alone is growing by about 400 people per day and have already created two 5 figure income earners in their first month of joining.

Antony Spear, CTO commented,

“We have been extremely excited about the growth and interest we’ve seen and experienced in Vietnam and Asia as a whole. Having really seen the big picture that the Buyezee opportunity provides, appreciating that it can really change lives; they have welcomed us with open arms.”

Daniela Szasz, CEO added, “

We are 100% committed to our partners in Asia during this period of expansion and are committed to meeting our obligations through every step of the way.”

CTO Antony Spear in Vietnam

About BUYEZEE™

BUYEZEE’s innovative eCommerce products are marketed person-to-person by independent Shopreneurs on a global basis.

From its conception, BUYEZEE™ have chosen and consulted the most competent people available, thus ensuring that no beta testing is carried out at the expense of the network. Much time, money, planning and resources has been invested into product development to make this a powerful and leading global opportunity.

More Information can be obtained from our corporate website: www.buyezee.net

