Buyezee Expands Shopping Search Global Reach

By Ted Nuyten

Buyezee has today announced its expansion into a further four countries, taking the total to 16 countries globally.

After growing demand, the team at Buyezee have been busy sourcing products ready for the launch of these new and exciting, rapidly growing markets.

As the 9th largest country in the world, with over 59% of people having access to the Internet, Russia provides us with a great opportunity to tap into the swathes of people getting started with online shopping.

As one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world, with many still in the early adoption phase, Buyezee is well placed to take its search technology to the Russian people to improve their shopping experience.

Indonesian e-commerce is also still very much in the growth stages, with some forecasting e-commerce sales to more than double by 2021 and represents a significant marketplace.

The Philippines allows us to enter into an established online shopping marketplace, with an existing ethos of buying online. However, with only around 40% of the population connected, there’s massive room for growth.

Buyezee can offer their search to users in the Philippines, combining products from well known retailers with those added directly and exclusively via their product uploader.

Finally, Thailand offers a wealth of growth opportunity, adding further to the presence Buyezee already has in Asia.

Frederick Arnhoelter, Asia President said,

“Today, having begun to deliver our product search engine into Russia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, Buyezee has further renewed its commitment to developing a presence in farther reaching and emerging markets, outside of Europe.”

About BUYEZEE:

A global provider of fully serviced eCommerce shops that can empower individuals and companies alike to immediately brand, promote and profit from the Multi Trillion Dollar marketplace with little or no previous knowledge or experience.

BUYEZEE’s innovative eCommerce products are marketed person-to-person by independent Shopreneurs on a global basis.

From its conception, BUYEZEE™ have chosen and consulted the most competent people available, thus ensuring that no beta testing is carried out at the expense of the network. Much time, money, planning and resources has been invested into product development to make this a powerful and leading global opportunity.

More Information can be obtained from our corporate website: www.buyezee.net

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/07/buyezee-expands-shopping-search-global-reach/