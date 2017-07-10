By Ted Nuyten

Shopping Comparison Search Engine, Buyezee, have today announced that Frederick Arnhoelter has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Daniela Claudia Szasz who recently departed the company in order to develop and grow her own training business further.

Arnhoelter has long been in a prominent position within the company, driving growth in Asian and African markets in his capacity as Asian President.

As CEO he will remain in close contact with the leaders from these areas, focussing on the development of those teams and the established teams in Europe.

In his new position, he will now guide the business strategy through a new expansion phase. He says,

“The great thing about Buyezee is that everyone LOVES to shop, save and make money. There’s only one company that does it all!

I’m excited about the prospect of projecting the company forward and building on the great things already achieved by Daniela.

Having only yesterday entered another four countries, I’m working closely with the team on the plans for expansion, so watch this space!”

The newly appointed CEO transitions at an exciting time for the company, as it looks into supplying exclusive product ranges on its platform, alongside its already popular product search engine.

The whole team at Buyezee would like to thank Daniela for her immense effort during her tenure and wish her all the best for the future.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/07/buyezee-appoints-frederick-arnhoelter-as-ceo/