Brett Brimhall Achieves Elite Pro 7 Rank At LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced that Brett Brimhall has achieved the rank of Elite Pro 7. The advancement became official during the company’s annual Elite Academy in Orlando, Florida on November 3rd.

According to LifeVantage President and CEO Darren Jensen, Brimhall will now be ranked as one of the company’s elite distributors.

While LifeVantage is recognized as a worldwide leader in nutrigenomics and biohacking, it also provides an entrepreneurial vehicle that allows its customers to build their own businesses selling LifeVantage products.

In addition to recognizing Brimhall at Elite Academy, the company will also announce new business-building tools designed to help other distributors reach its elite ranks.

“Somehow Brett has been able to build a full-time business with us while working as a full-time doctor,”

said Jensen.

“He has my complete respect and awe at what he’s been able to accomplish. We’re proud, but not surprised, at what he’s achieved.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation is a science-based health, wellness and anti-aging company dedicated to helping people transform themselves internally and externally at a cellular level.

Their scientifically-validated product lines include Protandim® Nrf2 and NRF1 Synergizers, TrueScience® Anti-Aging Skin Care Regimen, Petandim®, AXIO® Smart Energy and the PhysIQ™Smart Weight Management System.

LifeVantage (Nasdaq:LFVN) was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

