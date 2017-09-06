Behold the Business Value of Omni-Channel Orchestration

By Steve Olenski

If you think ours is not an omni-channel world, think again. The fact is we humans are using more and more channels to engage with everyone, including brands and marketers every single day.

Just consider these stats:

15 years ago the average consumer typically used two touch-points when buying an item and only 7% regularly used more than four. Today consumers use an average of almost six touch-points with nearly 50% regularly using more than four.

98% of Americans switch between devices in the same day.

90% of customers expect consistent interactions across channels.

The Good News, Bad News and Best In Class

The good news nearly 7 in 10 marketers deliver omni-channel conversations. The bad news is only 3 in 10 of these same marketers say they are either somewhat satisfied or fully satisfied with their ability to use data in marketing programs.

These findings come courtesy of Aberdeen Group, who in partnership with Relationship One and Oracle Marketing Cloud released an eBook which reveals the business value marketers derive by mastering orchestration of omni-channel marketing campaigns.

As for Best In Class, it should come as no surprise that the best marketers are nearly 40% more likely than others to have established an infrastructure to deliver omni-channel customer conversations.

In other words, these 40% get it; they understand that consumers are using many channels to engage and interact and they know they better be prepared to deliver on the promise AND the expectation of a seamless, omni-channel experience.

Findings from Aberdeen’s CX study revealed that a leading group of organizations excel in managing customer experiences across digital channels such as email, web, mobile applications, and social media. Those are defined as ‘Best-in-Class’ businesses

Here’s how these 40% look in comparison to other brands AKA their competition.

Look at the disparities between best in class and all others. And pay very close attention to the chasm that exists when it comes to year-over-year change in annual company revenue.

While that looks like it’s only 39 percentage points different (6% to 45%) it is in fact a 650% difference between those marketers who excel in meeting customer expectations and all others.

You can choose to ignore that stat at your own peril.

Three Steps to Success in Omni-Channel Orchestration

The eBook identifies the three steps to success in omni-channel orchestration including the inherent and undeniable need to standardize customer data, which the aforementioned best in class marketers do before anything else.

Do yourself a favor and download Digital Experience Management Through Marketing: Orchestrating Omni-Channel Conversations because you didn’t realize it, omni-channel is now omni-present.

Image source: Pexels

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/JFygNLhiE38/behold-the-business-value-of-omni-channel-orchestration