ASEA Opens International Headquarters In Pleasant Grove

By Nicole Dunkley

Asea executives lauded the company’s new Pleasant Grove headquarters building as a new foundation for the company’s future Monday.

“This building doesn’t represent a culmination, but a beginning for a new phase of growth,” said Jarom Webb, Asea president.

Webb and other company executives held a grand opening for the company’s new headquarters in Pleasant Grove, just off Pleasant Grove Boulevard. The 50,000-square-foot facility is less than a mile from the company’s production facility, built in 2013. Between the two buildings, the company now has the capacity to significantly grow in employees and global reach.

Asea manufactures and markets cellular health products, and in less than 10 years, the company has expanded from a handful of employees to an internationally-known direct sales company. Asea is now operating in more than 30 international markets, with more than 65,000 active distributors across the globe. Webb said the company plans to focus on opening areas in Asia over the next few years. The company already has a presence in Hong Kong and Singapore, and recently announced plans for Taiwan, Thailand and the Phillippines.

“Our vision is to become a global leader in cellular health, and this building represents a significant beginning in Asea’s chapter of realizing that vision,” Webb said.

Formerly headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s founders and executives felt a move to Utah County would help move things forward. Charles Funke, company CEO, said having both the headquarters and production facility in close proximity to each other creates a “synergy” and allows the company to run more efficiently. Production has always been in Utah County, with Asea running production out of a Lindon facility long before moving to Pleasant Grove.

Asea also services about 14 languages, with more to come, and Utah County is a prime place for finding employees who speak those languages. It also is an area known for direct selling talent.

“There are a lot of competencies in this industry here, and the majority of it is here in Utah County,” Funke said. “We are confident that this move will position us for the continued strategic growth and market expansion that we are planning.”

Asea was co-founded by Verdis Norton and his son Tyler Norton. Asea production uses proprietar bio-technology to replicate redox signaling molecules in a sustainable form outside of the body. According to Asea information, redox signaling molecules are naturally occurring and vital to sustaining life, support crucial immune system functioning and cellular healing.

Tyler Norton said Verdis Norton was one of the first to truly visualize the importance potential of the Asea product.

“I think my father’s vision was this and bigger. His vision has always been pretty big,” Tyler Norton said of the headquarters and company expansion Monday. “It’s a product that works first and foremost.”

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/asea-opens-international-headquarters-in-pleasant-grove/