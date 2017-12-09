ARIIX Recognized As Multiple Platinum MarCom Award Winner In 2017

By Ted Nuyten

ARIIX, an international opportunity company that promotes healthy, toxin-free living, has garnered 18 Platinum awards, ten Gold awards and two Honorable Mentions in the 2017 MarCom Awards.

The MarCom Awards recognize outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs.

ARIIX submitted its award-winning writing, design, branding and websites to the 2017 MarCom Awards and received high accolades for projects such as the ARIIX Business Orientation System (B.O.S.), which alone garnered 14 Platinum and five Gold awards.

Additional winners include the updated Puritii™ and Moa™ branding, the 2017 World Reunion and Disruptive by Design™ branding, video scripts, video production and website design. According to Ed Dalheim, MarCom Awards Director, ARIIX received some of the highest scores in the competition.

“ARIIX looks like and competes with billion-dollar companies thanks to our immensely talented marketing department,”

says Mark Wilson, ARIIX President and Founder.

“We are incredibly proud that their hard work and creative abilities have been so properly honored by the MarCom Awards.

We truly have a team of talented individuals, and with their contributions towards our success, the sky isn’t even the limit!”

The MarCom Awards is one of the oldest, largest and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. This year over six thousand international entries were received.

Winning companies and individuals are recognized for having talent that exceeds a high standard of excellence and work which serves as a benchmark for the industry. Judges are industry professionals involved in the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). For a complete list of Platinum and Gold winners, visit marcomawards.com.

About ARIIX

ARIIX is an international opportunity company that creates efficacious, toxin-free products developed through collaboration with world-renowned experts and marketed through independent representatives.

The ARIIX opportunity and brands are available in Australia, Canada, Greater China including Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan SAR, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, the Netherlands, UK, Belgium, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and the United States.

For more information, please visit ariix.com or call 1-855-GO-ARIIX.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/ariix-recognized-as-multiple-platinum-marcom-award-winner-in-2017/