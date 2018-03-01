ARIIX Partner Support Recognized As Customer Service Department Of The Year

By Ted Nuyten

On February 23, 2018 at the Stevie Sales and Customer Service Awards gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, ARIIX, an international opportunity company that promotes healthy, toxin-free living received high honors for its Partner Support department.

The following Stevie Sales and Customer Service Awards were garnered by ARIIX Partner Support:

Bronze, Customer Service Department of the Year

Bronze, Customer Service Leader of the Year — Cameron Bott

“Our Partner Support team is hands down the best I’ve ever experienced in the industry,”

says Mark Wilson, ARIIX President and Founder.

“Cameron Bott is an incredible leader, motivating a team of superior customer service-oriented individuals.

Make just one call to ARIIX, and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. We’re proud of our hard-working Partner Support team!”

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service is an international competition, which recognizes excellence in disciplines that are crucial to business success. This year they received more than 2,500 entries from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry.

For more information, please visit stevieawards.com/sales.

About ARIIX

ARIIX is an international direct selling company that creates efficacious, toxin-free products marketed through independent representatives.

The ARIIX opportunity and brands are available in Australia, Canada, Greater China including Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan SAR, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, the Netherlands, UK, Belgium, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.ariix.com or call 1-855-462-7449.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/03/ariix-partner-support-recognized-as-customer-service-department-of-the-year/