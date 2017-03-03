ARIIX CSO Ian Chandler Recognized On DSN Forces Under 40

By Ted Nuyten

ARIIX, a Triple A classified opportunity by Business For Home – that promotes healthy, toxin-free living, is pleased to announce the recognition of Ian Chandler, ARIIX Chief Sales Officer and Founder, on the Direct Selling News (DSN) Forces Under 40 list.

The DSN Forces Under 40 is comprised of the most outstanding young professionals currently working for an active direct selling company.

ARIIX could not have been more proud to nominate the youngest member of its executive team.

DSN acknowledges the need to nurture and promote young leadership in order to cultivate a promising future for the industry.

Recipients of the Forces Under 40 nomination are full-time professionals from various fields within the industry and hold various titles within their respective companies.

“All of us on the executive team hold a high respect for Ian,” said Mark Wilson, ARIIX President and Founder.

“He started in the industry as a customer service agent and through pure diligence and passion worked his way up to being an owner at ARIIX. Today, his servant-leadership style has won him admiration from the field, and he is largely responsible for our remarkable international growth.”

Ian’s impressive list of attributes begins with his selfless leadership and extends to his ability to read, write and speak in several languages, his excellent understanding of compensation plans, and his vision for growth. He spent five years in Asia developing ARIIX’s fastest-growing markets, which now account for 60% of global sales.

With Ian’s involvement, there is no doubt ARIIX will continue to grow and disrupt with industry firsts.

ABOUT ARIIX

ARIIX is an international opportunity company that creates efficacious, toxin-free products marketed through independent representatives.

The ARIIX opportunity and brands are available in Australia, Canada, Greater China including Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan SAR, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, The Netherlands, UK, Belgium, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and the United States. For more information, please visit ariix.com or call 1-855-GO-ARIIX.

