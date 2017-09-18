Anthony Napolitano (Age 22) Achieves $65,000 Per Month In Wealth Generators

By Ted Nuyten

Anthony Napolitano hits global Ambassador in Wealth Generators at 22 years old achieves 65k per month.

After achieving Ambassador just a few months ago, Anthony Napolitano has done it again and advanced to another major milestone.

“Moving up to Global Ambassador with Wealth Generators is an honor. I love this company.

The impact we’re having across the board is inspiring. People are winning at every level. Customers, new reps, builders, and leaders.

The products perform, the company delivers, and it’s just a matter of time before we become one of the greats.”

At this exciting new level, Anthony is earning approximately $65,000 per month, according to the company’s compensation plan document.

“Anthony continues to set the pace as a leader here at WG. One of the things that impresses me most about Anthony, is his work ethic.

At a young age, he has the wisdom to understand that through focused, dedicated hard work, great things are possible. He is an excellent example to our Distributor base on what can happen when you truly commit and put in the work required to achieve our higher ranks.”

says WG Founder, Chad Miller

At age 22, this achievement puts Anthony in the top percentages of income earners in the industry. Wealth Generators launched in 2013 with the mission to improve the financial future of its customers through subscription-based trade alert newsletters.

That mission and product offering have expanded globally. Wealth Generators now offers multiple technology platforms and additional trade alert newsletters in the world’s largest market, Forex.

“My daily activities are the same as before – staying focused, putting in the work, doing the basics, and teaching others to do the same. It’s about consistency over time and leading by example. The more you practice these things, the more you grow as a leader each day.”

Wealth Generators is exploding in growth right now. We have some exciting announcements coming at the end of this week from our Leadership Summit taking place September 23rd in Las Vegas.

About Wealth Generators

Wealth Generators helps anyone find, grow, and keep their money by implementing a proven system. We leverage the experience and knowledge of seasoned professionals and deliver that information direct to individuals.For more info please visit www.wealthgenerators.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/anthony-napolitano-age-22-achieve-65000-per-month-in-wealth-generators/