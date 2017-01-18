Analysis: Marketing Conferences are Better Than Ice Cream

By Jeff Cohen

Some days instead of writing about marketing I want to write about ice cream. Today is one of those days.

I’ve been sitting at my desk daydreaming about Mint Chocolate Chip. I’m not a purist, so I don’t care if it is green or white, but the combination of creamy mint and the crunch of the chocolate has always hit the spot since childhood. I don’t even mind that the chocolate gets stuck in my molars and i have to dig it out.

The variety of flavor choices is just the beginning. Cup or cone. Hot fudge or sprinkles. Ooh, and you can’t forget Magic Shell.

But as much as I want to write about ice cream, I still find myself having to write about marketing. And in today’s case, marketing conferences. Marketing conferences are a lot like ice cream.

1. Choices Galore

While there are not as many ice cream shops as there are Starbucks, as you drive through your town, or any town in America, there are options. And once you get inside even the smallest shops, how many flavors do you get to choose from? These are good problems to have. There are a great variety of marketing conferences to choose from. And once you are there, you can choose from sessions, keynotes, parties, and a whole lot more.

2. Scoop Deeper

If you are like me, you usually only get one scoop. But every once in a while, you just want more ice cream and nothing less than two scoops will do it. If you have been to a marketing conference lately, you will likely find sessions organized in tracks. These tracks will let you really dig into topics from the beginner level all the way to advanced. You have the ability to really pile up the information until you get a brain freeze.

3. Treat Yo Self

Ice cream is a treat that you don’t eat every day. But when you have it, your whole world lights up. Go to a marketing conference. Learn. Have fun. Network. Improve your business. What a way to Treat Yo Self.

4. Helps You Get Social

Another reason we love ice cream, besides how delicious it is, is because it brings us together. Ice cream with friends on a hot summer day in the backyard. A special trip to the ice cream shop. Marketing conferences feel like that too. They bring like-minded people together to enjoy a whole variety of flavors of marketing. And they create great memories of those fun times. If you don’t come away from a marketing conference with a warm hot fudge on ice cream kind of feeling, then you might be doing it wrong.

5. Look for Rock Stars

Besides a couple of guys named Ben and Jerry, the ice cream world is not really full of rock stars. But marketing conferences? They are filled with rock stars. Not only are there celebrities giving keynotes, company subject matter experts, and award-winning customers, but literal rock stars performing exclusive concerts. Even though you may not score a backstage pass for the show, many of the non-musical rock stars are accessible. And not for autographs, but for conversations.

Somehow, some way, I wrote myself to the point that marketing conferences are better than ice cream. I never thought I would get there. But if you’re looking for a great conference to check out, Modern Marketing Experience in Las Vegas in April should be on the list. And there’s no better time to register. The extra-special, ice cream level Super Early Bird price ends January 22.

