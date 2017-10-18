Amy Greenfield Achieves Diamond Executive Rank At Valentus

By Ted Nuyten

Amy Greenfield has achieved the Diamond Executive rank at fast growing direct sales company Valentus.

This is what she had to say about her success in network marketing:

Network marketing is a wonderful industry. It’s all about self-growth, becoming a better person and helping others.

It’s about keeping a positive mindset. It’s about rewarding and celebrating each other’s accomplishments. Best of all, it’s an even playing field. Now, I live with purpose and it’s not just about making money. I have been in Network Marketing since 2008-part time but with Valentus I was able to transition to full time.

I was a court reporter for 33 years and that is hard work even though very lucrative. You’re trading your time for money and I literally worked 60 to 80 hours a week. I missed a lot of time with my children as they were growing up.

This industry allows you to work when you want, where you want, with who you want. My son is pursuing a professional hockey career and travels all over the place. I was able to follow him through several provinces in Canada and watch his team win the RBC Cup.

I never would have been able to do that had I not been in Network Marketing.

With the Internet and Social Media, I have expanded my business internationally using Zoom, Webinar and Skype. I have built a huge team in Canada, the Philippines, Spain, and I’m now beginning a group in Australia. I am meeting people worldwide that I never would have met and we’re building friendships that will last a lifetime.

Last April, I had the best experience ever, spending 2 weeks in the Philippines celebrating and sharing the Launch of Valentus. I got to meet, face-to-face with the people I had been working with for six months and they’re truly like family to me now.

It was just so awesome to wrap my arms around them in person. I am 57 years old and I’m excited to travel and experience the world and help people build a business while I am creating a legacy for my family and residual income for our retirement.

We make a difference. We change lives. We impact lives financially and physically. What an indescribable feeling! I always thought I knew and understood it, but it really hit home when I went to the Philippines and saw the true impact we were having on people’s lives.

I was with another coffee company and when I tasted Slimroast, I was blown away by how amazing it tasted and how it made me feel. Drinking coffee and losing weight! What’s better than that? My team alone has lost over 2000 pounds. I had never experienced that with another cup of coffee.

All health starts in the gut and this company was focused on just that, along with building a stronger immune system. I am all about helping people gain better health and understand how hard that is to do. I did my homework on all the other products, the people behind them and knew that they would impact tons of lives. The compensation plan is the best I have seen in this industry.

I have friends that have never had success in this industry that are amazed by the money getting deposited directly into their accounts every Friday.

I knew and trusted my upline, the Toales and I had heard of John Haremza, a legend in Network Marketing. Dave and Joyce Jordan, our founders, have created a very different culture at Valentus. We call it “Heart” and it’s amazing.

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we couldn’t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/amy-greenfield-achieves-diamond-executive-rank-at-valentus/