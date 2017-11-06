Ambit Energy Expands Service To Canada

By Ted Nuyten

Ambit Energy, the world’s largest direct seller of energy and a leading U.S. retail energy provider, today announced the Company’s second international expansion with the launch of Ambit Energy Canada.

Enrollment is now available to more than 1.2 million potential residential and small commercial customers in Alberta throughout the ATCO Electric and ATCO Gas service areas.

“We are thrilled to expand into Alberta, and provide quality service and a variety of options to our new customers in Canada,”

said Jere Thompson, Jr., Co-Founder and CEO of Ambit Energy.

“Our first international expansion to Japan has been very successful, and we are proud to support the entrepreneurial spirit in our new international service areas.”

Ambit is also rolling out the “T.L.C. Pledge,” so Texas residents can “Try it, Like it or Change it.” This means if a customer signs up for the Free & Clear Nights, Lone Star Plus 12, or Lone Star Basics 12 plan and is not happy with it, they can change to any other Ambit plan for free within 60 days of enrolling in one of the three new plans.

Canada is Ambit’s second international market expansion this year, following the launch of Ambit Energy Japan in July. In addition to Canada and Japan, Ambit currently provides electricity and natural gas services in 16 U.S. states and Washington D.C.For information about Ambit Energy Canada, visit AmbitEnergyCanada.ca or www.ambitenergy.com.

About Ambit Energy

Ambit Energy provides electricity and natural gas services in deregulated markets across the United States, Japan and Canada, marketed through a direct sales channel of more than 400,000 Independent Consultants.

Ambit was established in 2006 with one simple goal in mind: to be the finest and most-respected retail energy provider. To that end, the Ambit team has built an award-winning Customer Care Center, as well as great relationships with energy partners, consultants and customers alike. The strategy is working.

The company appeared on Inc. Magazine’s list of the fastest growing private companies for six consecutive years, including No. 1 overall in 2010. With more than 1.2 million customers, and $1.2 billion in revenue, Ambit was named the world’s largest direct seller of energy by Direct Selling News for the last four consecutive years.

For more information about Ambit Energy, visit www.AmbitEnergy.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/11/ambit-energy-expands-service-to-canada/