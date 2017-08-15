Ajitpal Singh And Patel Sunitkumar Achieve Diamond Rank At Starbit

By Ted Nuyten

Being Starbit’s first Diamond in Asia in this business is an honor and a personal responsibility that both Ajitpal Singh & Patel Sunitkumar, entrepreneurs from Ahmedabad City (India) take seriously and with a lot of enthusiasm.

They come from traditional business, the business broking and diamond industry.

In 2000, the same year Ajitpal first joined an MLM Company, and later Sunitkumar joined with him as a partner, together they fulfill their burning desire to become successful Entrepreneurs in the beautiful industry of Network Marketing.

They faced many challenges and failures at the beginning but took every difficulty as a process of learning and part of the journey towards success.

Traveling worldwide, they have developed strong relationships across the world.

At this point in our career our main focus isn’t on personal wealth; it’s about helping other individuals and families achieve their personal goals.

They stated:

What attracted us to Starbit was the integrity and competence of the management.

Network marketing is all about relations and we felt we could have a great impact on our communities with this company.

We also believed in the product:

the vision was quite extraordinary since the very first day, and the fact that it was good timing, since it is the first company in the world that launched with the first service in the world based on Block chain technology and digital currency.

This is the revolution and the future of the world that we are passing through and also with the most powerful trend of MLM made us decide to jump in.

We are the first Financial Diamonds from Asia, with our experience, leadership and credibility in the Indian market, we are investing a lot of hard work contacting people, reading, traveling, spending time with our team, learning about digital currency and blockchain technology , training and sharing knowledge in the market.

We believe that Starbit has a very bright future and together we will make it a Billion Dollar company generating more and more millionaires from the market with Freedom and personal development.

Our purpose in life is always to create value- as much as we can do for people, in their physical, emotional, spiritual and financial health.

“Actions speak louder than words”. Keep watching the next extraordinary results of this incredible business couple.

About Starbit International

Under the wise direction of a group of investors and technology partners, we can rely on a team of experts in various areas ready to support the community, with over twenty years experience in financial management, administration, sales and technological innovation. A professional staff is at your service.

We are committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about blockchain technologies and various applications, making it easier, in a progressive manner, accessible to all, thus saving time and resources to anyone interested in this area.

The goal is to offer various degrees of knowledge to those who are interested in playing an acting role, without the needing to become experts, like is happening today. Starbit also offers an opportunity to those who want to transform all this into a work from home opportunity.

Starbit uses a compensation plan that claims to be full compliance worldwide as there are no fees to subscribe, nothing to buy, and distributors are rewarded only from the sales of services. Starbits rewards distributors and accepts payments by customers exclusively in Bitcoin.

For more information visit www.starbit.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/08/ajitpal-singh-and-patel-sunitkumar-achieve-diamond-rank-at-starbit/