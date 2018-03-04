Ada Caballero Achieves Triple Diamond In Vida Divina

By Ted Nuyten

Vida Divina, a global direct marketer of nutritional and healthy lifestyle products, announced today that Ada Caballero is the first to obtain the rank of Triple Diamond.

One may think that when you work with a company that consists of all Superstars, that it may be impossible to shine brighter than all the rest. But that’s exactly what Ada Caballero does as the Number One Earner in Vida Divina, and the first Triple Diamond in the company history.

Just a few days back she ended February 2018 with an impressive 5 new diamonds in her organization.

Originally from Mexico, Ada now lives in California with her husband Jose Luis. With all the new found success she is having with the massive amount of people joining her in Vida Divina, it is no doubt that she will be a beacon in Network Marketing for years on out.

Ada has worked in Network Marketing for over 20 years. Like many, she consistently struggled with health and financial issues, but never seemed to find the right opportunity or the right company that would reward her hard work.

Ada said:

“I always considered myself as a good network marketer. I have been in top spots in multiple companies, including the one I left to start Vida Divina®. But I remember I was to the point that I did not know what to do.

I was losing everything including my home and, even worse, my family’s faith in me all because my Network Marketing dream.”

Being a woman of high ethics and integrity, she was concerned for her team and wanted them to achieve their goals and not just rewards, but it always seemed to come down to those high above that always made the big money.

Unfortunately, in every company she entered, something always happened that made her stop, although she was always a top affiliate.

Ada recalls:

“I remember one time when I was admitted to the hospital a few weeks and couldn‘t work. The company I represented at time took away my downline and gave it to another top leader.

When I came out of the hospital, my business was gone. I lost my will to work for Network Marketing at that moment; there was no respect.”

In the end, it taught her a valuable lesson. After that occurrence, she was always protective of her teams and always working, not to build a team but just to make fast money. That all changed when she met the man that would forever change her life. That man was Armand Puyolt, and in him she immediately recognized a leader who actually does what he says he’ll do.

Ada said:

“The roller coaster of painful experiences ended once I recognized that I am the cause and effect of any decisions I make, and that I am in control of my emotions in any moment. Thats why the moment I found out Armand was launching Vida Divina®, I quickly called him and said I’m in.

It did not matter how much I was earning in another project and that I had to start from Zero. This to me was not about a compensation plan, money, or products. This was about that man with a vision, Armand Puyolt.

I knew that if this man was in charge, we as affiliates will finally have the dream the company we can call our home.”

With the launch of Vida Divina in 2016, Ada immediately enrolled and went to work. Finally, there was a place where anyone can prosper, combined with amazing products that worked, and made a positive difference in people’s lives.

This appealed to Ada tremendously. As a woman with natural leadership abilities and a wonderful heart, everything started to finally click into place.

Esther Ramos comments:

“Since the day that I first met her, we clicked because we wanted the same things for the people… HOPE.

We did not just want words of what could be, but actions that shows real hope.

She quickly became a student of Armand’s 5 Steps to Success and practiced it, taught it, mastered it, to where she now at this moment is earning over $200k a month and growing by helping people before helping herself.”

It did not take long before Ada and her team were getting extraordinary results and achieving dreams otherwise thought impossible.

Ada is the first woman to achieve Diamond, Double Diamond and now Triple Diamond ranks in Vida Divina and was featured on the cover of Networking Times magazine.

Armand CEO Vida Divina calls her

“An extraordinary woman of remarkable strength, a true superstar with a massive heart. She will be an Icon of Network Marketing”

Through it all, for Ada, it’s still all about people. She travels nearly every single day all around the world to train and support those who need help, even if those people are NOT in her group. If they need help, they can count on her to be there. Ada has never forgotten her roots and the hardships she suffered as a child and as a young woman, which is why she has now expanded into Europe, Africa, Central and South America.

Armand Puyolt is quoted:

“When I saw her working not to enrich her life but to help people, I knew she would be great. Don’t get me wrong, she was always a top leader no matter what company she represents.

The way I see it, however, is people become great when wen they work to better the lives of others, and in return they will be rewarded. As you see, Ada is a perfect example of this.”

She continues to work tirelessly every day to promote a healthy and wealthy lifestyle to those who so desperately need it. Her goal is to touch and change as many lives as she can, and follow the example of her mentor, Armand Puyolt, to always Lead with Love.

Ada ends with:

“Today I realize that all my previous experiences were lessons that made me into who I am today. I acknowledge all my teachers and mentors who have contributed in helping polish me as pice of Carbon into this beautiful Triple Diamond.”

About Vida Divina LLC

Vida Divina had one of the most Successful Launches in history. The company was founded by Network Marketing Legend Armand Puyolt, who has been in the Top Earners ranks for over 25 years as a distributor and selected by Business for Home as one of the ambassadors of the Network Marketing Industry.

Now as CEO of Vida Divina, Armand Puyolt has a footprint into over 35 countries, with 12 impressive Vida Divina® corporate buildings, training centers worldwide, and distributing millions products a month worldwide with in first 6 months of launch.

Vida Divina also currently ships their products to over 30 countries and owns its own manufacturing facilities.

As a debt free company, Vida Divina® was created to be the Ark: to cary as many people to success as possible, helping people from all walks of life to have an opportunity to change the future of their family and themselves for life.

For more information please visit www.vidadivina.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/03/ada-caballero-achieves-triple-diamond-in-vida-divina/