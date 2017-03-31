ACN Addresses The Pyramid Objection

By Ted Nuyten

ACN, Inc., the world’s largest direct seller of telecommunications, energy and essential services for home and business, is addressing one of the biggest challenges in the direct selling industry head on for the first time in a powerful video designed to educate people on what ACN and the direct selling industry are really about.

And more importantly, what they aren’t.

“Pyramid Scheme” – it’s a four-letter word in the direct selling and multi-level marketing industries because many people incorrectly assume that legitimate direct selling companies and pyramid schemes are synonymous. The fact is: they couldn’t be more opposite.

While there are pyramid schemes out there, more importantly, there are legitimate direct selling companies like ACN who provide individuals with an opportunity to build a home-based business of their own.

Educating consumers on the difference has become a priority for ACN.

“Unfortunately the Internet is filled with false information, and we can’t rely on the Internet to tell ACN’s story,” said ACN President and Co-Founder Greg Provenzano.

“It’s our job to educate and empower individuals on the facts about ACN, so they can make the best choice for themselves and their families.

ACN has shared this powerful and informative video across their YouTube Channel and other social media platforms, and they plan to continue the conversation for as long as it takes for consumers to understand and identify the difference in a pyramid scheme and a legitimate direct selling company like ACN.

“ACN has long set a standard of integrity for the direct selling industry to follow, yet the bad business practices of a few companies have polluted the industry for us and other legitimate companies. We’re committed to changing that,” Provenzano said.

About ACN Inc.

Founded in 1993, ACN is the world’s largest direct seller of telecommunications, energy, and other essential services for residential and business customers.

ACN provides the services people need and use every day including Phone Service, Wireless, Energy, Merchant Services, Television, Home Security and Automation and High Speed Internet. ACN operates in 25 countries with offices located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific. For information on ACN’s home-based business opportunity, visit www.acninc.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/03/acn-addresses-the-pyramid-objection/