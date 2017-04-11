Achieve Today Finds An Answer For Problem Of Retaining New Distributors

By Ted Nuyten

Achieve Today is successfully addressing one of the biggest challenges the Direct Sales industry faces: retaining new distributors.

Achieve Today has created a unique LMS (Learning Management System) tailored to Direct Sales companies as well as top distributors and their downlines.

Case study results show 49% increased retention among new agents within the first 90 days.

Thought leaders like Brendon Burchard, Les Brown, Joe Vitale, Zig Ziglar, Denis Waitley, and others have partnered with Achieve Today because of their history of empowering people to experience profound change.

It comes loaded with content enabling distributors to overcome internal limitations that would otherwise cause them to quit. Achieve Today’s training also enhances company culture by promoting abundance in all areas of life (business, relationships, health, and more).

Achieve Today’s content is combined with unique content from each direct-selling organization to ensure that distributors have all training needs provided in one place. Companies that have an existing LMS they enjoy can easily integrate Achieve Today’s training into their platform with a single sign-on.

The platform provides proof of compliance certification, and the option for testing that verifies course comprehension. It systematizes training to ensure potency, and saves leaders countless hours of travel and training time, while providing analytics that foster accountability.

Christian Arsenault, Director of Business Development for Achieve Today, states:

“Our LMS is a valuable tool, however, tools prove most effective when you know how to use them correctly. We consult with our clients to leverage our solutions for maximum impact.

We have been recognized by Forbes, Inc., and Entrepreneur Magazine as experts in company culture and engagement, and we are ranked #33 in America by Glassdoor as best place to work in the small to medium business category. Our experience uniquely qualifies us to go beyond providing tools, to changing lives and uplifting entire organizations.”

For more information on the LMS, visit www.achievetoday.com/lms

About Achieve Today

Achieve Today is an international personal development training company headquartered in Provo, Utah, USA.

They have helped thousands of people from around the globe to identify and change limiting beliefs and achieve success in all areas of life. Company website: www.achievetoday.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/04/achieve-today-finds-an-answer-for-problem-of-retaining-new-distributors/