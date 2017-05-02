6 Quotes On Mobile Marketing Every CMO Needs To Read

By Steve Olenski

Smartphones have become almost ubiquitous among consumers, rarely being more than an arm’s length away at any time. According to the Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers (KPCB) annual Internet Trends report, people check their phones an average of 150 times a day in the US for sending messages, viewing content on the web, reading email, and sharing selfies.

Truth be told I thought that number would be much… wait, I’m getting a text right now. Make that 151 times a day.

New research from The CMO Club in partnership with Oracle Marketing Cloud authored by Forbes CMO contributor John Ellet goes beyond the hype to tell you what really works in mobile marketing.

Here are 6 quotes gleaned from the research every CMO needs to read:

“Mobile is embedded in all of our digital marketing. It’s part of our brand strategy, our customer engagement strategy, our customer portal, and our website.” — Christine Heckert, EVP, Brocade

“The empirical evidence from our research proves that mobile has a fervent contribution to campaign results, in many cases performing twice as hard on cost effectiveness relative to the campaign average and validates that mobile should be 15% to 20% of the entire media mix today, and growing as smartphone penetration increases.” — Greg Stuart, Mobile Marketing Association

“It is critical to have a mobile-optimized site as well to make sure that any marketing assets, whether they are landing pages, emails or anything else, are mobile-optimized. It’s a terrible customer experience to click through for something on your mobile phone and land on a page that’s been designed for a desktop. Why bother sending the person there?” — Alison Corcoran, former SVP of Marketing, Staples

“Cross-device data management is vital to deliver the right message at the right time and in the right context and to know that we’re communicating with a single consumer regularly accessing multiple devices as we evolve from Storytelling to very personal Story making.” — Michael Donnelly, SVP, Global Digital Marketing, Mastercard

“When I was with Sony, we used mobile quite a bit to message promotions to geo-targeted audiences as they were shopping. We found that to be very, very effective because you can target with precision in a retail environment to get them to buy.” — Jennifer Sassen, former SVP of Consumer Marketing, Sony Electronics

“We’re very obsessive about testing and learning and understanding the customer experience. Not only is the purchase journey to make a financial decision complicated but it’s also evolving rapidly. So in our space, you really have to obsess over testing new features and capabilities that would in influence that overall purchase journey.” — Chris Moloney, former CMO, CAN Capital

Beyond the Hype

As I mentioned earlier the new research goes beyond the hype to tell you what really works in mobile marketing. Download the aptly-titled The CMO Club Solution Guide – Beyond the Hype: What Really Works in Mobile Marketing to learn more. A lot more.

Image source: Pexels

