6 Articles CMOs Should Read This Weekend

How The CMO Can Leverage AI Internally And Externally

There’s no doubt that technology is changing faster than ever before. At the heart of that in the business setting is marketing, which is becoming a driving force behind putting that new technology into action to reach out to customers and make sure a company is communicating in the right way. One of the biggest changes in the tech and marketing world is artificial intelligence, which will play a major role in the coming years.

Five must-knows if you want to become a chief marketing officer

Far from being the “coloring in department,” responsible for making people want to buy products, marketing now has a broader remit than ever. And as industries are ever more disrupted by start-ups that think differently, brands and their guardians – the chief marketing officers (CMOs) – have an ever-harder task of keeping up with trends and working out what consumers want from them. Here are five things to know about what the job involves now for aspiring CMOs.

The CMO Was Never Really Dead

Over the past several years, you’d be hard pressed to find an article about the role of the CMO without the mention of its demise in the modern marketing world. While it’s true there’s been plenty of concern around the value and impact of the CMO on business, largely because marketing impact has been woefully hard to measure to date, surely that’s not a basis for the brash assumption that the role was entirely on its way out the door?

Former Microsoft CMO On The Biggest Challenges Facing CMOs And Marketers Today

This just in… the state of marketing has changed. I know you’re shocked, right? I figured I’d let you in on that little secret in case you were away or asleep for the past… 3-5 years or so. Let’s face it, marketing hasn’t just changed. It’s seen a radical, seismic shift. Technologies from AI and machine learning to mobile messaging and live content have reshaped how we connect, share, shop and make decisions as consumers.

Google goes after mobile native advertising with new AdSense formats

Google is plugging the hole that has remained a key weakness in mobile advertising: native ads. On Wednesday, the company announced the launch of native ads for all AdSense publishers. AdSense native ad formats include in-feed, in-article and matched content. All can be customized to match the look and feel of the publisher’s mobile sites. Publishers can use any or all of these ad categories on their sites.

Marketers Still Have Room to Grow Personalization Efforts

Personalization has been a big part of marketing discourse since the advent of digital marketing (and even a bit before). Now, with access to more customer data and more marketing technology than ever, brands are able to achieve truly unnerving levels of personalization. The question remains though, are marketers actually reaching their full personalization potential, or are they wasting resources on ineffective tactics?

