By Heidi Cohen

Here are the 5 Top 2017 Marketing Trends and their 2018 marketing implications. Includes 2018 marketing tactics and charts to make your case.

The post 5 Top 2017 Marketing Trends And 2018 Marketing Implications appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/UHw1o4lDcdQ/