By Simon Chan

Happy New Year!

Here’s a special episode on:

A Smarter Alternative to Setting New Year’s Goals

In this Episode You’ll Learn:

– Habits

– 90 Day Goals

– 3 Words on Becoming

– Breaking goals down

– Goals and the S.M.A.R.T. method

– Why most people fail in New Year’s Goals

– Focusing on your Daily Method of Operation (D.M.O.) to build a successful MLM Business online

Recommended Resources:

Daily Method of Operation Blog (D.M.O.)

Simon Says, The Online Duplication Show

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

The post 433: Special Episode: “A Smarter Alternative to Setting New Year’s Goals” appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/433-new-years-goals/