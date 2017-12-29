432: Why True Success in MLM Comes From Creating Residual Wealth Through Retailing the Product by Kenny E. Lloyd

By Simon Chan

Real happiness lies in helping bring happiness to others. Kenny Lloyd shows us that when you focus on helping people and on doing the right thing, the money will come in abundantly. Also, if you are building a business based on recruiting, you’re going to work for the rest of your life.

Who is Kenny E. Lloyd?

Kenny Lloyd is a top earner and rumored to be the top earning African American leader in the entire network marketing profession.

He first appeared on MLM Nation on episode 412 and we wanted to bring him back a second time around to talk about the state of the network marketing profession.

Listen to this episode as Kenny and Simon Chan talk about the trends and also the good and “bad” about MLM.

Must Read Book

Your First Year in Network Marketing by Mark Yarnell and Rene Reid Yarnell

Recommended Resource

Episode 412 – Kenny E. Lloyd

Contact Info

Facebook

lachell.tlc@gmail.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

The post 432: Why True Success in MLM Comes From Creating Residual Wealth Through Retailing the Product by Kenny E. Lloyd appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/432-kenny-e-lloyd/