431: Mastering the Art of Referrals by Brenda and Scott Schuler

By Simon Chan

If you never ask for what you want, you will never get it. Brenda and Scott Schuler show us why you need to stop treating your prospects like names on a hit-list. Also, why bad times in life are lessons learned and not mistakes made.

Who is Brenda and Scott Schuler?

Brenda and Scott Schuler thought they would be the last people in the world to ever get involved in network marketing. Brenda was a former Exercise Physiologist and Scott was a former Chiropractor.

However, something changed 18 years ago that made them get started on their MLM journey.

Today, they’ve become solid seven figure earners and have become international speakers, personal coaches and active parents to 3 boys.

They’re also very passionate about certain causes and that has led Scott to recently write a best selling book called, “Man Up: It’s Hard to Resist a Bad Boy‚ Even More So a Good Man”

Favorite Quote

Scott: “Never miss a chance to keep your mouth shut”

Brenda: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader” (John Quincy Adams)

Must Read Book

MAN UP by Scott Schuler

Go Pro by Eric Worre

The Four Year Career by Richard Bliss Brooke

Beach Money by Jordan Adler

Building Your Network Marketing Business by Jim Rohn

Recommended Online App

Train Heroic

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Lend books to people

Contact Info

Scottandbrenda.com

Scott’s Facebook

Brenda’s Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

The post 431: Mastering the Art of Referrals by Brenda and Scott Schuler appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/431-brenda-scott-schuler/