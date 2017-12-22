429: Catching the Vision at 19 and How to Expand Around the World by Craig Moir

By Simon Chan

Follow the money. Craig Moir shows us that you need to look for momentum and follow the path of least resistance. If you feel like your putting in endless amount of work and effort and nothing is breaking through, you need to look at other leaders who are making it happen and bridge into their hot zones and imitate what is working for them. Also, learn to work smarter and not just harder.

Who is Craig Moir?

Craig Moir has over 13 years of network marketing experience and has built a global business and is currently expanding in Australia and New Zealand.

He got started in MLM at 19 years old because he saw that he could it. He realized that most of the top earners in his company didn’t come from a sales background nor worked in his company’s service sector before joining, yet, they all became successful.

By the time Craig turned 21, he was traveling around the world pursuing his dreams and building his business.

Craig was born and raised in Victoria, Canada and loves fishing.

Favorite Quote

“Doubt will take you out of action and action will take you out of doubt”

Must Read Book

Your First Year in Network Marketing by Mark Yarnell and Rene Reid Yarnell

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Online App

Any Audiobook App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Building Rapport with People

Contact Info

Facebook

