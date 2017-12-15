426: How to Successfully Expand Your Business Into Africa by David Olowe

By Simon Chan

The best way to predict the future is to invent it. David Olowe shows us that people shouldn’t get caught up chasing the money, instead, they should be focused on working the principles. Also, anyone can raise their income and live the life of their dreams if they are simply willing to do what it takes.

Who is David Olowe?

David Olowe was born in 1982 in Ibadan, Nigeria, into a family of middle class parents. David is the seventh of eight children and was a banker. David then worked on the corporate side of network marketing for 2 years before he became a distributor and leader.

David has also worked as a consultant helping companies setup in Africa and recently co-founded his own network marketing company in Africa.

Favorite Quote

“Success is not what you pursue, but what you attract as a result of who you become”

Must Read Book

The Slight Edge by Jeff Olson

Recommended Online App

Company App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Meeting One on One

Contact Info

davidolowe.org

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

The post 426: How to Successfully Expand Your Business Into Africa by David Olowe appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/426-david-olowe/