423: Stop Sabotaging Your Business by Paddy McCracken

By Simon Chan

Everyone struggling has something holding them back, it’s just a matter of identifying the problem. Paddy McCracken shows us that everyone has a story and a process by which they must go through in order to improve themselves. Also, if you are not successful, it is because you are not doing what you need to do.

Who is Paddy McCracken?

Paddy McCracken was born into an entrepreneurial family where he quickly learned that being a business owner was the ticket to a better lifestyle.

Leaving college after only 3 semesters, Paddy moved to Southern California to pursue his dreams as a young entrepreneur and start with his first Network Marketing Company.

After many years of growth, struggle, and sacrifice, Paddy found his stride in his 3rd company and built an organization of over 100,000 distributors and hundreds of millions in sales.

Paddy and his wife Desiree live in Denver, Colorado.

Favorite Quotes

“What you seek is seeking you”

“You can have and be anything that you put your mind to”

“Successful people do what unsuccessful people aren’t willing to do”

“Whatever you vividly imagine, ardently desire, sincerely believe, and enthusiastically act upon… must inevitably come to pass!” (Paul J. Meyer)

Must Read Book

The Law of Success by Napoleon Hill

Leadership and Self-Deception by Arbinger Institute

Selling the Dream by Guy Kawasaki

Recommended Online App

Youtube

Vimeo

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Asking questions

Contact Info

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

The post 423: Stop Sabotaging Your Business by Paddy McCracken appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/423-paddy-mccracken/