421: Mindset Transformation Tips for Entrepreneurs Building their MLM Business at a Young Age by Emma Sangster

By Simon Chan

Everything you use as an excuse is an opportunity. Emma Sangster shows us that this business is about ordinary people getting the opportunity to live an extraordinary life. Also, build your belief by surrounding yourself with people who are successful.

Who is Emma Sangster?

Emma Sangster started her business at 22 years old and was able to retire from her job by the time she turned 24.

Two years later, at 26, she was the youngest person in the UK to reach the top level of her company. Emma then helped her husband retire from his job. Today, they’re both stay at home parents to their 2 year old and their business turns over $5 million in sales annually.

Emma is also the daughter of Caroline McFarlan who was featured on MLM Nation Episode 181.

Favorite Quote

“Do what you need to do until you can do what you want to do”

Must Read Book

The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Google Drive

Zoom Meeting

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Personal Video

Contact Info

Instagram

Facebook

