420: How to Become a Social Media Superstar by Laura Wells

By Simon Chan

It’s better to do the wrong thing and learn from it than to do nothing at all. Laura Wells shows us that you shouldn’t be afraid to make mistakes. Also, you don’t need scripts to build relationships because it’s all about what can you do to serve that person.

Who is Laura Wells?

This is the second time Laura Wells has been on MLM Nation.

Laura last appeared on episode 306 and for those who don’t remember her, she has been in network marketing for 15 years. Before being a leader, she worked on the corporate side of MLM. She was involved with behind the scenes of major MLM companies and saw the good and bad‚ and loved it so much that she decided to become a distributor instead.

At her company, she was able to earn her car bonus in her first 17 days.

She’s also earned multiple vacations and was featured in her company’s magazine.

The reason we brought Laura back for a second time is because even though she lives in a small town in Georgia up in the Appalachian Mountains, she has recruited over 1000 people using exclusively social media.

Laura has also spoke on stage at Eric Worre’s “Most Powerful Women in Network Marketing” event.

Favorite Quote

You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want (Zig Ziglar)

Must Read Book

The Seven Decisions by Andy Andrews

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Facebook Messenger

Contact Info

Facebook

