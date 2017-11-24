417: How to Properly Use Your MLM Business to Create Multiple Streams by Edwin Haynes

By Simon Chan

Allow yourself to be poured into. Edwin Haynes shows us that most people create their own headaches because they refuse to learn different ways to do things. Also, why you need to find out what it is that makes you get up in the morning and motivates you to perform like a leader.

Who is Edwin Haynes?

Edwin Haynes is a 20 year veteran in the direct selling profession and is a 7 figure a year earner in his current company. He’s considered one of the top income earners worldwide.

Edwin has multiple streams of income and used his network marketing income to purchase and own multiple traditional businesses. He’s the CEO of Haynes Global Services, a manufacturing services company and also the founder of Athon Systems, a software manufacturing company.

Edwin is also the author of the Amazon best seller, “You Have the Permission to Succeed.”

Favorite Quote

“If it is to be it is up to me”

Must Read Book

The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John C. Maxwell

Crush It! by Gary Vaynerchuk

Recommended Online App

None

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Himself

Contact Info

Edwinhaynes.com

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Linkedin

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

The post 417: How to Properly Use Your MLM Business to Create Multiple Streams by Edwin Haynes appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/417-edwin-haynes/