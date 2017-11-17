414: Proven Systems To Help You Grow a 7 Figure Business by Heidi Whitehair

By Simon W Chan

If you want something bad enough you figure it out. Heidi Whitehair shows us that people are going to have their opinions of you, but you can’t allow that to stop you in life. Also, the importance of being patient and not expecting to see results overnight.

Who is Heidi Whitehair?

Heidi Whitehair, former day care provider and mom of three, is a top Network Marketing Professional from the Seattle, Washington area. She has spent the last 19 years in MLM, where she became a seven-figure income earner.

Heidi has developed proven systems and business practices that she’s perfected over the years. Her passion is to help others succeed, realize their dreams and teach them to believe in themselves. She loves traveling around the country training and supporting her incredible team.

Heidi’s confidence, knowledge, and passion has led her to launch her own MLM company in 2016.

Favorite Quote

“If it is up to be, it is up to me”

Must Read Book

The Crossroads of Should and Must by Elle Luna

The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company App

Contact Info

Heidiwhitehair.com

Facebook

