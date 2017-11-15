413: Stop Looking For Greener Grass and Water Your Own by Kirby Wright

By Simon W Chan

Make a decision that you are going to do this. Kirby Wright shows us that you can’t say the right thing to the right person, you just have to find the right person. Also, success in this industry does not lie in being a good presenter, you just have to be a good connector.

Who is Kirby Wright?

Kirby Wright graduated as an electrical engineer from Auburn University and joined his first network marketing company in 1989.

He then joined several companies and then one day, finally decided to focus on one company. Once he did that, within a year, he was able to hit over $10,000 a month.

Kirby then had moderate success in a few other companies before taking a corporate role as VP of Marketing in 2008 while his wife, Cindy, built in the field.

After spending 6 years to help the company become profitable, Kirby is back in the field building again because as he says “that’s where the lifestyle is!”

Favorite Quote

“You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help other people get what they want” (Zig Ziglar)

Must Read Book

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Recommended Online App

Evernote

Free Conference Call

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company Prospecting System

