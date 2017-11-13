412: Completing The Puzzle of Success by Kenny Lloyd

By Simon W Chan

You’re always one piece of information away from a breakthrough. Kenny Lloyd shows us that you need to learn what you need to do from the people that do it best. Also, why you need to be hungrier than everyone else.

Who is Kenny Lloyd?

Kenny Lloyd is a leader in the network marketing profession and has helped 16 families to become multi-million dollar earners. Currently, he is the Vice President of sales for a global MLM company.

Kenny is also a philanthropist and CEO of the Lloyd Family Foundation. He currently serves on the Leadership Council of the UNCF in Houston and is passionate about helping students to see things through.

In his personal life, Kenny is a husband and father to 3 children and his father, Earl Lloyd, was the first African American to play in the NBA.

Favorite Quote

“Fear and faith cannot occupy the same space”

Must Read Book

Your Best Year in Network Marketing by Mark Yarnell

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Kenny believes he is his own best prospecting tool because he is a product of the product

Contact Info

Lloydfamilyfoundation.org

Facebook

kennytlchouston@gmail.com

