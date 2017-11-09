411: The Power of Positivity and How to Overcome Any Negative Situation by Jessica Ellerman

By Simon W Chan

Nothing comes at you that you can’t use as a teaching and learning experience. Jessica Ellerman shows us how to turn any negative situation into a positive one. Also, everything big starts off small, so just get started.

Who is Jessica Ellerman?

Jessica Ellerman was a former hairdresser before she got started in network marketing 9 years ago.

She’s currently a Triple Diamond and won achieved numerous awards in her company; including the Top Recruiter Award, Top 5 Income Earner and was featured in the book, The Miracle Morning for Network Marketers. In 2016, Jessica also trained on the same stage with me with John Maxwell.

Favorite Quote

“People of integrity expect to be believed and when they’re not they let time prove them right”

Must Read Book

The Miracle Morning for Network Marketers by Hal Elrod, Honoree Corder, and Pat Petrini

The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth by John C. Maxwell

Everything I Know At The Top I Learned At The Bottom by Dexter Yager

Recommended Online App

Facebook Messenger

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Short Video

Contact Info

Jessicaellerman.life

Facebook

