409: Creating the Psychology That Will Help You Win by Ralph Malek

By Simon W Chan

You don’t get rich overnight, you get rich over time. Ralph Malek shows us that in order to be successful, you have to ask questions, be present, and follow the right leaders. Also, how to create a viral movement through excitement.

Who is Ralph Malek?

Ralph Malek got started in the network marketing profession 9 years ago and since then has built an organization of almost 20,000 people.

He’s earned well over a million dollars in lifetime commissions and has been nominated for multiple company awards; from Rockstar Rookie to Top Income Earner.

Favorite Quote

“What you believe you will achieve”

“Excitement creates excitement”

Must Read Book

Your First Year in Network Marketing by Mark Yarnell and Rene Reid Yarnell

Building Your Network Marketing Business by Jim Rohn

Recommended Online App

Acorns

Recommended Prospecting Tool

In person, face to face interaction

Contact Info

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

