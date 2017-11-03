408: Why Having a Clear Vision and The Heart of a Champion Will Help You Make Your Dreams a Reality by Johnnie Davis

If you ask the universe for something, it will respond. Johnnie Davis shows us that people struggle in business because they don’t believe enough. Also, if you want to reach a specific level of success, you have to live it in your mind first.

Who is Johnnie Davis?

Johnnie Davis got started in network marketing in 1996 and was able to retire from corporate America at the age of 31.

In a previous company, he developed an organization of over 14,000 associates that generated over $100 million in annual sales.

In his current company, he’s won numerous of awards and was featured on the 100th edition of Success from Home Magazine in 2016.

Johnnie Davis spends most of his time doing business coaching and is also the author of “I’m Still Here: From Heart Failure to Heart of a Champion”

Favorite Quote

“You’re born looking like your parents, but you’re going to die looking like your choices”

Must Read Book

I’m Still Here by Johnnie Davis

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Your First Year in Network Marketing by Mark Yarnell and Rene Reid Yarnell

Developing the Leader Within You by John C. Maxwell

Developing the Leaders Around You by John C. Maxwell

Recommended Online App

Evernote

Recommended Prospecting Tool

none

Contact Info

Succeedwithjd.com/

Facebook

Instagram/

Twitter/

