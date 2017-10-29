406: Becoming An Everyday Prospecting Professional by Julie Henderson

By Simon W Chan

Make a commitment to say yes to your dream. Julie Henderson shows us that anyone who is dedicated, has strong goals, and takes the right actions at the right time, can make it in this industry. Also, common mistakes to avoid derailing your dreams.

Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.

Who is Julie Henderson?

Julie Henderson had a thriving career in the training and management sector, but her experience with an abusive boss in 2006 was the final straw that convinced her it was time to become an independent business owner.

Julie got involved in MLM and loved the ready-made support of like-minded go-getters who believe that what you believe, you can achieved.

Today, Julie is known as “The Everyday Prospecting Pro” and is the author of two books, “Expect Success, Be Unstoppable: a Woman’s Secret” and “The Art of Everyday Prospecting: Simple Steps to Endless Leads for Your Business.”

She is a highly sought-after speaker, top online prospecting coach and skilled sales mentor.

Favorite Quote

“Whether you think you can or whether you think you can’t, you’re right” (Henry Ford)

Must Read Book

The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins

Recommended Online App

Just Press Record

Contact Info

Facebook

Everydayprospecting.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 406: Becoming An Everyday Prospecting Professional by Julie Henderson appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/406-julie-henderson/