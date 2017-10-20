402: Two Key Components Holding You Back From Sharing Your Business and Product with the World by Maru Zubiria

By Simon Chan

Obstacles are the opportunities to make something new and bigger. Maru Zubiria shows us that this business is whatever you do in your life, you simply need to know how to do it and you have to be patient. Also, true growth occurs when you realize that you are the reason for your problems and nothing will change unless you work on improving yourself.

Who is Maru Zubiria?

Maru Zubiria lives in Monterrey, Mexico, and was a fashion designer and entrepreneur that created her own company 12 year ago. She designed accessories and decorations for baby’s rooms and her business expanded into 12 cities, including the USA.

However when Maru discovered MLM 4 years ago, she decided to close her business and do network marketing instead.

She got off to a fast start and earned her first million by her second year. Today, her team has grown to over 49,000 distributors and has over 13 Diamonds.

Her passion is to teach the Mexican women how to work and understand network marketing so that their families can also achieve financial freedom.

Favorite Quote

“The more you give, the more you receive”

Must Read Book

The Entrepreneur Roller Coaster by Darren Hardy

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Audible

Instagram

WhatsApp

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Depends on the prospect

Contact Info

Instagram

Facebook

maruzubiria@gmail.com

