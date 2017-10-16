400: Special Episode “Online Strategies that Create Duplication”

By Simon W Chan

400: Special Episode @ MLM Nation “Online Strategies that Create Duplication”

Welcome to a Special Episode on 3 Different Online Strategies that Created Duplication and Built Simon Chan a 7 Figure Business

In this Episode You’ll Learn:

– Discovering how to leverage a celebrity in your company

– Avoid 2 Common mistakes that most distributors make online

– How to overcome the pyramid objection and attract leads online

– How to create your marketing avatar so that you connect with prospects better and get more leads online

– What social media channel to focus on and mistakes that distributors make

– Discover the 10 Stages of Online Duplication

