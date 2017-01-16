By Marcus Sheridan

With so many individuals and companies making video a major part of their sales, marketing, and branding efforts in 2017, anything we can do to make ourselves look and sound better on camera is a good thing. Fact is, most employees you have were never trained how to act on camera. Most don’t understand the…

The post 4 Video Tips to Make Yourself More Likable and Effective on Camera appeared first on The Sales Lion by Marcus Sheridan.

Source:: https://www.thesaleslion.com/video-tips-likable-camera/