399: Why Being a Servant Leader Will Cause You to Synergistically Win in Network Marketing by Tiffaney Malott

By Simon Chan

Money in this profession is just a quantitative measure of who you’ve become and the people you’ve helped. Tiffaney Malott shows us that as long as you focus on what you want, anything is possible. Also, tough times in this industry will come and go, but quitting should never be an option.

Who is Tiffaney Malott?

After serving her country in the US Air Force, Tiffaney Malott finished college and began working as a manufacturing supervisor in a factory.

Her plan was to climb the corporate ladder and eventually earn a 6 figure income, but the unexpected illness and death of her father changed her perspective and put her on a different path.

She became open to entrepreneurship and joined a Network Marketing company.

Even though she had no experience in business nor sales, she reached the top of that company in 6 months, replacing her corporate income.

Tiffaney went on to earn a 6 figure income after just 3 short years; surpassing her goal of 6 figures in 20 years in Corporate America.

Today she is a 7 figure earner with a global business.

Tiffaney is also a mom, speaker, philanthropist and wrote the book, “30 Days to a Better You.”

Favorite Quote

“Enjoy the journey because the best is yet to come”

Must Read Book

30 Days to a Better You by Tiffaney Malott

Go Pro by Eric Worre

The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles

Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand

As a Man Thinketh by James Allen

Contact Info

Tiffaneymalott.com

Facebook

Instagram

