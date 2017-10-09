397: Injecting The DNA of Success Into Your Business by Jack Zufelt

By Simon Chan

You don’t have to create anything, simply duplicate success by doing the things others have already done. Jack Zufelt shows us that all success is created by following a system. Also, why you need to find a need and/or want and fill it.

Who is Jack Zufelt?

Jack Zufelt is an international speaker and trainer. He is the author of the #1 best-selling book, The DNA of Success. He is frequently requested and booked to speak for organizations of all kinds, including several Fortune 500 Companies. It is estimated that Jack has been heard and seen by over 150 million people around the globe.

Jack has been interviewed on over 2,000 radio and TV talk shows including The Today Show. PBS aired a special on Jack and his concepts that was sent via satellite to 127 countries. He was previously awarded the “Presidential Medal of Merit” by a former President of the United States and was also honored by the United States Senate for teaching Americans how to achieve better results in their personal lives and careers.

In addition to his successful speaking and writing career, Jack is also an expert on building network marketing organizations. Jack has provided training all over the world for some of the largest network marketing companies in existence.

Favorite Quote

“Anything that the mind of man can conceive of and believe in, it can achieve” (The Bible)

“God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, the ability of love and a sound mind” (The New Testament)

Must Read Book

Recommended Online App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Contact Info

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

The post 397: Injecting The DNA of Success Into Your Business by Jack Zufelt appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/397-jack-zufelt/