395: Why Success Must First Become An Internal Realization Before It Becomes An External Manifestation by Hino Razon

By Simon Chan

External growth comes after you have grown internally first. Hino Razon shows us that you must do what scares you in order to be successful. Also, why you need to postpone gratification in the beginning of your business journey.

Who is Hino Razon?

Hino Razon never went to college and started doing network marketing at the age of 18. He’s been a top earner for over 10 years and in his previous company, had over 700,000 downlines.

He’s created over 2500 distributors who reached Millionaire Club in the Philippines. He and his younger brother Nani, and their mom, Cecil, were recently featured on the cover of Networking Times magazine.

Favorite Quote

“The parameter of success lies in the amount of people you have helped become successful”

Must Read Book

The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth by John C. Maxwell

Recommended Online App

Youtube

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Handshake, eye contact and a smile

Contact Info

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

