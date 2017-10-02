394: Setting The Right Blocks in Place to Build a Monster Business by Tommy Chapa

By Simon Chan

Massive action equals massive results. Tommy Chapa teaches us to not burn our list. There’s an art to doing this business, and if you can get good at it, big things can happen to you. Also, how to prepare for trouble.

Who is Tommy Chapa?

Tommy Chapa is just a country boy with a cowboy and construction background. After he got started in MLM, he followed a simple duplicatable system that helped him earned over 7 figures in lifetime commissions.

Tommy has been featured in numerous publications and wants to remind everyone that…for things to change, you have to change… and for things to get better, you have to get better.

Favorite Quote

“For things to change, you need to change, for things to get better, you need to get better” (Jim Rohn)

Must Read Book

Building Your Network Marketing Business by Jim Rohn

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Online App

Messenger

Instagram

Dropbox

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Online video and phone call

Contact Info

Facebook

Instagram

Tommychapa.life

