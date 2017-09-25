391: Identifying The Gears That Will Help You Build A Team With Speed by Ian Farrar

By Simon Chan

There’s no shortage of people that need to take their life to the next level. Ian Farrar shows us that if you want to be proficient at something, you have to be all in. Also, why you need to get more no’s in order to get more yes’.

Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.

Who is Ian Farrar?

Ian Farrar has been in the network marketing profession for over 23 years. He’s currently a founding member for his company and a top leader.

Ian is known as the Athlete’s Networker. He’s been an elite Cat 2 Cyclist for the past 23 years, and proudly states that he rides as fast as he builds his teams.

Favorite Quote

“There are no failures in life, there are only lessons. If you fail, it’s a gift, learn from it so you can take your life to the next level”

“Winners never quit, quitters never win”

Must Read Book

As a Man Thinketh by James Allen

As a Woman Thinketh by James Allen

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company App

Meeting people one on one

Contact Info

Phone #: 914-393-9800

Facebook

ifgreenincome@optonline.net

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 391: Identifying The Gears That Will Help You Build A Team With Speed by Ian Farrar appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/391-ian-farrar/