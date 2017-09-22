390: Why You Will Never Conquer Any Business Without First Mastering Self-Awareness by Cedrick Harris

By Simon Chan

Once you become the best version of yourself, you will start to attract quality people to your life. Cedrick Harris shows us the importance of finding yourself first before doing anything else. Also, why you need to get into the habit of using the telephone.

Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.

Who is Cedrick Harris?

Cedrick Harris is a 11 year MLM veteran who is a 7 figure earner and is known for being a leader in prospecting and recruiting.

He’s built organizations of over 30,000 people and has been featured on the same stage as other top leaders like Eric Worre, Grant Cardone, Jerry Clark, Ray Higdon and many others.

Favorite Quote

“You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help other people get what they want” (Zig Ziglar)

“The quicker you can find yourself, it becomes a lot easier for you to help others find themselves” (Cedrick Harris)

Must Read Book

The Greatest Secret in the World by Og Mandino

Recommended Online App

Notes App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video

Contact Info

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 390: Why You Will Never Conquer Any Business Without First Mastering Self-Awareness by Cedrick Harris appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/390-cedrick-harris/